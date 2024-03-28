Thursday, March 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart Shop in East Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — H-E-B will open a 55,000-square-foot store at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in East Dallas that will be operated under the San Antonio-based grocer’s Joe V’s Smart Shop brand. The opening is slated for spring 2025. The concept, which launched in 2010 in Houston, features a smaller-format space and a curated selection of products, including baked goods, prepared foods, nutritional supplements and hygiene products. Construction is also underway on another Joe V’s store in South Dallas, with an opening scheduled for summer.

You may also like

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in...

Bradford Cos. Buys Bent Tree Green Office Building...

Just Play Sports Signs 17,056 SF Lease Renewal...

BHI Provides $50M Construction Loan for Residential Tower...

LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta,...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Speculative...

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at...

Bowlero Opens 30,000 SF Lucky Strike Bowling Alley...