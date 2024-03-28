H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart Shop in East Dallas

DALLAS — H-E-B will open a 55,000-square-foot store at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in East Dallas that will be operated under the San Antonio-based grocer’s Joe V’s Smart Shop brand. The opening is slated for spring 2025. The concept, which launched in 2010 in Houston, features a smaller-format space and a curated selection of products, including baked goods, prepared foods, nutritional supplements and hygiene products. Construction is also underway on another Joe V’s store in South Dallas, with an opening scheduled for summer.