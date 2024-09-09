H-E-B to Open New Grocery Store in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — H-E-B will open a new store in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The square footage has yet to be determined. The San Antonio-based grocer purchased 12 acres within a 19.5-acre parcel at the junction of I-635 and Olympus Boulevard, which previously served as the home of a Fry’s Electronics store. The landowner, LaTerra Development, also plans to construct a 161,250-square-foot self-storage facility adjacent to the grocery store on the remaining seven acres. Construction of the H-E-B is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in 2026.