H.G. Fenton Buys 210,871 SF Kearny Mesa West Industrial Park in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — H.G. Fenton has purchased Kearny Mesa West, a multi-tenant industrial business park in San Diego, from CIM Group for an undisclosed price. Hunter Rowe, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox and Matt Carlson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Spanning 14 acres, the 210,871-square-foot Kearny Mesa West consists of 16 standalone industrial buildings located along Opportunity, Engineer and Ronson roads in the Kearny Mesa submarket. At the time of sale, the business park was approaching 90 percent occupancy with nearly 60 tenants at the time of sale.