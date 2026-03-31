Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kearny-Mesa-West-San-Diego-CA
Kearny Mesa West in San Diego features 16 buildings offering a total of 210,871 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

H.G. Fenton Buys 210,871 SF Kearny Mesa West Industrial Park in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — H.G. Fenton has purchased Kearny Mesa West, a multi-tenant industrial business park in San Diego, from CIM Group for an undisclosed price. Hunter Rowe, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox and Matt Carlson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Spanning 14 acres, the 210,871-square-foot Kearny Mesa West consists of 16 standalone industrial buildings located along Opportunity, Engineer and Ronson roads in the Kearny Mesa submarket. At the time of sale, the business park was approaching 90 percent occupancy with nearly 60 tenants at the time of sale.

You may also like

FCCU Buys 470,623 SF Office Building in Northwest...

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,510 SF Office Building...

Skysoar Capital Buys 32-Story One Canal Place Office...

TruAmerica Purchases 20-Story Apartment High-Rise in Atlanta’s Buckhead...

Vesper Acquires 385-Bed Student Housing Community Near University...

Domain Cos., Cottonwood Group Receive $102M in Financing...

CBRE Secures $70M Refinancing for 24Fifty at University...

Manova Partners Acquires 143,806 SF Office Building in...

Interra Realty Brokers $10.5M Sale of Apartment Building...