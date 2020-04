H.G. Fenton Buys Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 70 Units in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm H.G. Fenton Co. has purchased Casa Del Sol and Saltillo, two multifamily communities totaling 70 units in Central Austin. Both properties feature a pool and outdoor grilling areas. Muskin Commercial LLC represented the California-based seller in the transaction.