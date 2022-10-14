H Global Commerce Inc. Signs 28,700 SF Industrial Lease in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. ­— H Global Commerce Inc., a commercial glass distributor, has signed a 28,700-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. Josh Krantz, Michael Schaible and Troy Wisse of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. David Simon of Prominent Properties represented the tenant.