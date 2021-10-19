REBusinessOnline

H.I.G. Realty Partners Buys 3.4 MSF Southern California Logistics Center in Victorville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. — H.I.G. Realty Partners has purchased Southern California Logistics Center (SCLC), a seven-property industrial portfolio in Victorville. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Situated on the former George Air Force Base, SCLC features 3.4 million square feet of industrial space. The fully leased property provides mission-critical logistics support to tenants in the consumer products, manufacturing, food and beverage, and aviation sectors.

