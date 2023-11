HOUSTON — Canadian water treatment firm H20 Innovation has signed a 24,500-square-foot industrial flex lease in Houston. The company will relocate to Building 1 at Old Town Spring Business Park, a 196,000-square-foot development located on the city’s north side, later this month. Nathan Donahue of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Todd Jurek of Keen Realty Group represented the undisclosed landlord.