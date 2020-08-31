H5 Data Centers to Undertake 5,000 SF Expansion Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Owner-operator H5 Data Centers will undertake a 5,000-square-foot expansion project at its 80,000-square-foot colocation facility located at 100 Taylor St. in San Antonio. The project will add Tier III infrastructure capacity to the facility. Data center tiers refer to the requirements of distribution paths, cooling and other components that are used to differentiate facilities. A timeline for the project was not released.