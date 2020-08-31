REBusinessOnline

H5 Data Centers to Undertake 5,000 SF Expansion Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Owner-operator H5 Data Centers will undertake a 5,000-square-foot expansion project at its 80,000-square-foot colocation facility located at 100 Taylor St. in San Antonio. The project will add Tier III infrastructure capacity to the facility. Data center tiers refer to the requirements of distribution paths, cooling and other components that are used to differentiate facilities. A timeline for the project was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  