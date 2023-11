SAN ANTONIO — Denver-based owner-operator H5 Data Centers will undertake an expansion project at its San Antonio campus, which is located at 100 Taylor St. in the downtown area. The expansion will add turnkey colocation space that can support an additional 340 cabinets and up to 1.5 megawatts of additional power capacity. A construction timeline was not disclosed. The campus currently consists of two buildings totaling 85,000 square feet.