Habitat Acquires 214-Unit Rental Townhome Community in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — Habitat has acquired Seasons Villas, a multifamily community with 214 townhome-style rental units in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. The purchase price was undisclosed. Seasons Villas features 47 single-story units and 167 two-story units. Floor plans span 960 to 1,160 square feet. Habitat also assumed management of the property. In addition to performing routine asset preservation and maintenance improvements, Habitat plans to enhance the pet-friendly community with the addition of a dog park.

The seller was Boston Capital Group, and Willow Bridge Property Co. previously managed the asset. Habitat’s acquisition team managed the purchase process, supported by the Middle-Income Affordable Preservation Fund, a $150 million joint venture between Enterprise Community Partners and Banc of America Community Development Co. The fund focuses on preserving “missing middle” housing by investing equity capital to develop and acquire properties with affordability generally between 80 and 120 percent of the area median income. CBRE’s Minneapolis team represented the seller.