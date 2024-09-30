Habitat Begins Development of Second Multifamily Building at $200M Ogden Commons in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago-based multifamily developer and property manager Habitat has broken ground on OC Living Phase A2, the second multifamily building at the $200 million Ogden Commons mixed-use project in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Scheduled to open in late 2025, the building will feature 75 units, 82 percent of which will be affordable. Thirty units will be available to Chicago Housing Authority residents. The remaining 13 units will have market-rate rents. The City of Chicago invested $9 million for Phase A2, and 23 percent of the project’s total development costs are being covered by Chicago tax-increment financing funds. The three-story building will feature a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units. A planned third phase will consist of townhomes and multi-flat units with larger floor plans designed for families.

Simultaneous with the groundbreaking, Habitat hosted the grand opening of the first residential building, OC Living. The four-story property features 23 studios, 60 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom apartments. A 45,000-square-foot commercial building completed in 2021 marked Phase I of the 10-acre development. The three-story building is home to Sinai Chicago’s One Lawndale Community Care and Surgery Center, a Wintrust Bank branch, La Catedral Café & Restaurant and Momentum Coffee.

Developed by Habitat, along with Sinai Chicago, Alecko Capital and the City of Chicago, Ogden Commons is among the city’s largest opportunity zone projects. Upon completion, the development will consist of 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and more than 350 mixed-income housing units. McHugh Construction and Bowa Construction are the general contractors. Bank of America is among the development’s other partners.