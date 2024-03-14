Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
This rendering shows the outdoor pool deck area, a 10,000-square-foot amenity space.
DevelopmentIllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestMultifamily

Habitat Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for 33-Story Cassidy on Canal Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Habitat has begun pre-leasing efforts for Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District. The property at 350 N. Canal St. features 343 units in a variety of layouts ranging from studios to penthouses. Additional features of the project include 1,313 square feet of ground-floor retail space, parking for 123 vehicles and an outdoor dog run just northwest of the building.

Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor deck off the building’s fifth floor with landscaped grounds, a pool, lounge seating, fire pits, grilling areas, heaters and dining areas. Inside, residents will have access to a fitness center with practice studios, a game room, clubrooms, a coworking center and a spa with sauna, steam and whirlpool rooms. The first resident move-ins are expected in May. Rents will range from $2,550 to $5,660 per month. Penthouse units will go for up to $10,810 per month.

The project site was formerly home to the Cassidy Tire building. Architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz designed the new glass tower. The joint venture partner on the project is Diversified Real Estate Capital LLC, with James McHugh Construction Co. serving as general contractor.

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Johnny Rockets to Open 20 New Texas Restaurants...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 45,590 SF Industrial Sublease in...

Polygon Physical Therapy Signs 2,087 SF Retail Lease...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...