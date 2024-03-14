Habitat Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for 33-Story Cassidy on Canal Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Habitat has begun pre-leasing efforts for Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District. The property at 350 N. Canal St. features 343 units in a variety of layouts ranging from studios to penthouses. Additional features of the project include 1,313 square feet of ground-floor retail space, parking for 123 vehicles and an outdoor dog run just northwest of the building.

Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor deck off the building’s fifth floor with landscaped grounds, a pool, lounge seating, fire pits, grilling areas, heaters and dining areas. Inside, residents will have access to a fitness center with practice studios, a game room, clubrooms, a coworking center and a spa with sauna, steam and whirlpool rooms. The first resident move-ins are expected in May. Rents will range from $2,550 to $5,660 per month. Penthouse units will go for up to $10,810 per month.

The project site was formerly home to the Cassidy Tire building. Architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz designed the new glass tower. The joint venture partner on the project is Diversified Real Estate Capital LLC, with James McHugh Construction Co. serving as general contractor.