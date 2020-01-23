Habitat Co. Named Property Manager for 724-Unit Park Tower Condo Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Park Tower rises 55 stories.

CHICAGO — The Habitat Co. has been awarded the property management of Park Tower, a 724-unit condominium building in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Located at 5415 N. Sheridan Road and constructed in 1973, the building rises 55 stories. Amenities include a rooftop garden, grocery store, clubhouse, fitness center, pool and parking garage. Park Tower is one of the largest residential buildings in Chicago by unit count, according to Habitat, which maintains more than 22,000 units under management across six states.