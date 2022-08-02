REBusinessOnline

Habitat Co., P3 Markets Top Out $100M Mixed-Income Apartment Project in Chicago

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The developers have topped out construction of the first of three planned buildings at 43 Green.

CHICAGO — The Habitat Co. and P3 Markets have topped out construction of the first building at 43 Green, a $100 million mixed-income apartment development in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Centered around the Chicago Transit Authority’s 43rd Street Green Line station, the project represents the first equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) on Chicago’s South Side. The project will be developed in three phases and ultimately bring 300 new apartments to the neighborhood.

The first building is the largest of the three planned buildings. The 10-story asset will house 99 apartment units as well as 5,500 square feet of retail space. Half of the units will be reserved for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Construction of Phase I is slated for completion in February 2023. Construction on Phase II is expected to begin later this year. Bowa Construction and McHugh Construction are jointly building the project. Landon Bone Baker is the architect. Momentum Coffee and Super Cycle will occupy retail space.

Financing for 43 Green involved a multi-layered capital stack, including the use of the City of Chicago’s low-income housing tax credits allocation and tax credit investor Stratford Capital. Fifth Third Bank provided debt via HUD’s 221(d)(4) program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  