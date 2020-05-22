REBusinessOnline

Habitat Co. Tops Off Phase I Building of $200M Mixed-Use Project in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

This rendering shows the 50,000-square-foot office and retail building.

CHICAGO — The Habitat Co., along with James McHugh Construction Co. and Bowa Construction, have topped off a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building that marks Phase I of the $200 million Ogden Commons mixed-use project in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. The building, scheduled for completion in January, will house Steak n’ Shake, Ja’ Grill and Wintrust Bank on its ground floor. The second and third floors will include medical office space leased to Sinai Health System for outpatient services. Cinespace Chicago Film Studios will also lease office space on the second and third floors for its two nonprofit affiliates.

Habitat formed a public-private partnership with Sinai Health System, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) and the city of Chicago to develop the 10-acre block along Ogden Avenue. Upon completion, the project will include 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and more than 350 mixed-income housing units. The project site was formerly home to the CHA’s Ogden Courts and Lawndale public housing developments.

Ogden Commons is being financed through a combination of debt and Opportunity Zone equity. PNC Bank funded $15 million of the $22 million development cost for Phase I. Construction of the residential component will take part in phases with an anticipated start in 2021.

