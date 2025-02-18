Habitat Completes Lease-Up of OC Living Phase I Mixed-Income Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — Habitat has completed the lease-up of OC Living Phase I, the first residential building within the $200 million Ogden Commons community in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Located at 1325 S. Washtenaw Ave., the building features 92 units, 90 percent of which are affordable, including 37 Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) units.

Simultaneously, Habitat has closed financing and finalized a 75-year ground lease for OC Living Phase II at nearby 1312 S. Talman Ave. The $38 million building is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2026, delivering an additional 75 units with 76 percent of them reserved as affordable housing, including 30 CHA-designated residences. Site preparation is underway. Amenities will include a children’s tot lot, bike racks, walking path, package room, resident lounge, fitness center and bike room.

A planned third phase of OC Living is expected to feature townhome and multi-flat units, which will feature larger units designed for families. Habitat intends to break ground on Phase III in the second half of 2026 or early 2027. Once completed, Ogden Commons will feature 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space with more than 350 mixed-income housing units.

Designed by Habitat, along with Sinai Chicago and the City of Chicago, Ogden Commons is among the city’s largest opportunity zone projects. The city contributed $9 million in tax-increment financing funds for OC Living Phase II. CHA, which provided a development capital loan, offered rental subsidies for qualifying units and a land contribution. The project is also supported by Illinois Housing Development Authority Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and CLIHTF long-term rental subsidies. Bank of America and LISC provided additional financial support.

McHugh Construction is the general contractor for Phase I and II. Solomon Cordwell Buenz is the project architect.