Habitat Completes Phase II Lease-up of 43 Green Mixed-Income Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — Habitat has fully leased the apartments in the second phase of 43 Green, a mixed-income community in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located at 4309 S. Prairie Ave., immediately west of the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) 43rd Street Green Line stop, 43 Green Phase II rises 10 stories and features 80 units, 44 of which are designated as affordable housing. Bordering the east side of the CTA station is Phase I of 43 Green, a 10-story, 99-unit building that includes 50 affordable housing units. Phase I opened in June 2023 and was fully leased by December of that year.

Residences at Phase II are offered in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 465 to 1,092 square feet. Amenities include two outdoor terraces, a fitness center, laundry facilities, flex work-from-home spaces, surface parking for 13 vehicles and 56 bicycle parking spots. The 80,000-square-foot building also features retail space.

Representing an investment of more than $100 million across the project’s three phases, 43 Green is the first equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) on Chicago’s South Side, according to Habitat. Prior to the city adopting its ETOD Policy Plan, nearly 90 percent of TOD projects between 2016 and 2019 were concentrated on the North Side, Northwest Side, downtown and the West Loop. The Connected Communities Ordinance was adopted in 2022 to spur more equitable development near transit by expanding TOD incentives citywide.

Upon completion, 43 Green will include roughly 250 apartments across three phases. The third and final building is planned to include 70 units. A timeline has not yet been set for the final phase.

Habitat, serving as lead developer, partnered with P3 Markets on the second phase of development. A joint venture between Bowa Construction and McHugh Construction was the general contractor. A joint venture between the architectural teams of Landon Bone Baker and Moody Nolan led the design for this phase.