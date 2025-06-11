Habitat Metro Delivers 70-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Habitat Metro, as owner/developer, has completed ECO Phoenix, a multifamily property located at 301 E. Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix. CCBG Architects designed the 125,000-square-foot five-story property that offers 70 apartments and 3,300 square feet of retail space.

Units feature quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and efficient lighting. The $20 million project features solar energy utilization, a car-share program, greywater recycling and other urban sustainability amenities. Proof Bread occupies 600 square feet of the retail space. The bakery and café offers baked goods, beverages, indoor seating and a kids’ play area.

Sletten Cos. served as general contractor. PK Associates, WERK Studio, Hartford Engineering and Ritcoh/Powell Associates served as subcontractors for the project.