Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ECO-Phoenix-Apts-Phoenix-AZ
ECO Phoenix in downtown Phoenix features 70 apartments and 3,300 square feet of retail space.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Habitat Metro Delivers 70-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Habitat Metro, as owner/developer, has completed ECO Phoenix, a multifamily property located at 301 E. Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix. CCBG Architects designed the 125,000-square-foot five-story property that offers 70 apartments and 3,300 square feet of retail space.

Units feature quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and efficient lighting. The $20 million project features solar energy utilization, a car-share program, greywater recycling and other urban sustainability amenities. Proof Bread occupies 600 square feet of the retail space. The bakery and café offers baked goods, beverages, indoor seating and a kids’ play area.

Sletten Cos. served as general contractor. PK Associates, WERK Studio, Hartford Engineering and Ritcoh/Powell Associates served as subcontractors for the project.

You may also like

Kidder Mathews Directs $6.7M Sale of Anchor House...

Constellation Real Estate Breaks Ground on 286,700 SF...

Arden Group Completes $8M Renovation of North Houston...

Grover Corlew Obtains $92M Construction Financing for Mayla...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $33M Refinancing for Massell...

JLL Arranges $140M Loan for Refinancing of Long...

Rockpoint Begins Leasing 298-Unit Declan Apartments in Weehawken,...

Private Owners Complete Redevelopment of Historic Inn in...

Newmark Arranges $150.7M Sale of 306,809 SF Creative...