ECO MESA in Mesa, Ariz., features 102 apartments, a heated pool fitness center and sky deck with outdoor barbecue areas. (Image courtesy of Willmeng/Small Giants)
Habitat Metro Opens 102-Unit ECO MESA Multifamily Property in Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Habitat Metro has completed the development of ECO MESA, an apartment community located at 127 W. Pepper Place in Mesa. Willmeng Construction served as general contractor for the 102-unit property, which CCBG Architects designed.

Situated in downtown Mesa, the infill community was developed on a former parking lot. The seven-story, 179,227-square-foot building features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Onsite amenities include a 14,000-gallon heated swimming pool, a fully equipped lounge with a kitchen, game room, water-vapor fireplace and indoor/outdoor seating options. Additionally, the property features a sky deck with outdoor barbecue areas and a fitness center.

