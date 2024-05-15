Habitat Opens 33-Story Cassidy on Canal Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Habitat has opened Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story luxury apartment tower located at 350 N. Canal St. in Chicago’s Fulton River District. The 343-unit development marks the first Class A rental tower to open in more than 17 years near the west bank of the Chicago River, according to the developer. The first residents have begun moving in.

Cassidy on Canal offers a mix of floor plans and penthouse residences along with parking for 123 vehicles and ground-floor retail space. A 10,000-square-foot outdoor deck off the building’s fifth floor offers landscaped grounds, a pool, fire pits, grilling areas, cool weather heaters and dining areas. Inside, residents have access to a fitness center, game room, various clubrooms, a coworking center and spa. An outdoor dog run is scheduled to open in the coming months.

Monthly rents range from $2,550 to $5,660. Penthouse Collection units rent for up to $10,810 per month.

The project site was formerly home to the Cassidy Tire building, which had stood on the location since 1908. Habitat repurposed 200 bricks from the original property in the outdoor plaza near the new building’s main entrance.

Solomon Cordwell Buenz designed the 375-foot glass tower. Diversified Real Estate Capital LLC was the joint venture partner on the project. McHugh Construction served as the general contractor, and GI Stone installed the interior stonework.