Habitat Opens First Multifamily Building at $200M Ogden Commons Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago-based developer and property manager Habitat has opened OC Living, the first multifamily building at the $200 million Ogden Commons mixed-use development in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Located at 1325 S. Washtenaw Ave., OC Living consists of 92 units, 90 percent of which are affordable. The four-story building features a mix of 23 studios, 60 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a rubber-surfaced children’s lot with play structures, bike racks, a walking path, landscaped lawn, 110 parking stalls, a package room, resident lounge, fitness center and social services offices.

Developed by Habitat along with Sinai Health System, Alecko Capital and the City of Chicago, Ogden Commons is among the city’s largest opportunity zone projects. Upon full build-out, the development will consist of 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space along with more than 350 mixed-income housing units. The first phase of Ogden Commons was a 45,000-square-foot commercial building completed in 2021 that is home to Sinai Health System’s One Lawndale Express Care Clinic, a Wintrust Bank branch, La Catedral Café & Restaurant and Momentum Coffee. The second phase is slated for completion by 2026.

McHugh Construction and Bowa Construction are the general contractors. Bank of America is among the other development partners.