Habitat, P3 Markets Top Off Second Apartment Building at 43 Green Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — Habitat and P3 Markets have topped off construction of the second apartment building at 43 Green, a $100 million mixed-income development in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The building rises 10 stories with 80 units, 44 of which will be designated as affordable. Completion is slated for late summer 2024.

The developers have fully leased the first apartment building, which also rises 10 stories. The 99-unit property consists of 50 affordable units for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Located on a long-vacant, city-owned lot on the northeast corner of East 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue, the first building is the largest of three planned buildings at 43 Green. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, picnic area, community room with kitchen, two rooftop terraces, laundry facilities and bicycle storage. The second building will have similar amenities.