Columbus Plaza rises 47 stories in downtown Chicago. (Image courtesy of Habitat)
Habitat Receives $72.9M Loan, $29.5M in Equity to Refinance Columbus Plaza Apartments in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Habitat has received a $72.9 million Freddie Mac loan plus $29.5 million in equity from New York-based Torchlight Investors for the refinancing of Columbus Plaza in downtown Chicago. Torchlight Investors joins Habitat as an equity partner in the apartment property, which rises 47 stories with 534 units. Northmarq arranged the Freddie Mac loan.

The refinancing replaces a $93 million loan from 2017 that matured in November. The new loan and capital structure enable Habitat and its partners to plan renovations and other capital improvements.

Completed in 1980, Columbus Plaza comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Monthly rents average from $1,700 to $3,350. The building was 95 percent leased at the time of loan closing. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, sunroom, business lounge, patio and bicycle storage. Located on East Wacker Drive, the asset features views of Lake Michigan and the surrounding downtown cityscape. Habitat was the original developer of the building and continues to serve as property manager.  

