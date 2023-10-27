Habitat Receives Approval for $400M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chicago-based multifamily developer and manager Habitat has received approval from the Buffalo Common Council for a $400 million affordable housing redevelopment project. The site at 205 Marine Drive currently houses a seven-building, 616-unit waterfront apartment complex that was originally constructed in 1952.

The development team, which includes Duvernay + Brooks and the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, plans to convert the property into a 700-unit affordable housing complex. Phase I of the redevelopment includes construction of a mix of new towers on the surface parking lot adjacent to its current buildings. The initial phase will feature low-, mid- and high-rise buildings, a parking garage and commercial space. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024

With approval for planned unit development now secured, the development team is focused on getting final design approval from the city and filing financing applications with the state of New York by the end of 2023. Full completion of the redevelopment is slated for 2029.