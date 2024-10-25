Hackensack Meridian Breaks Ground on $50M Emergency Medical Facility in North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Regional provider Hackensack Meridian Health has broken ground on a $50 million emergency medical facility at its Palisades Medical Center campus in North Bergen. The new facility will add 17 treatment bays to the existing campus, bringing the total to 50 and doubling the aggregate footprint of the emergency department to 22,000 square feet. In addition, the facility will feature an enlarged trauma room that will accommodate three treatment bays and 15 new fast-track bays to enable medical staff to treat non-emergency patients more efficiently, as well as a dedicated area for pediatric patients and a secure area for behavioral health patients. Construction is underway and slated for a 2026 completion.