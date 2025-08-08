Hackensack Meridian Opens 90,000 SF Healthcare Facility in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — Regional healthcare provider Hackensack Meridian has opened a four-story, 90,000-square-foot facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. Designed by Gensler, Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Clifton is located on Prism Capital Partner’s ON3 campus, which is a redevelopment of the former Hoffmann-La Roche North American headquarters campus. Specialty practices offered at the facility include primary care, urgent care, rheumatology, gastroenterology, nephrology and orthopedics.