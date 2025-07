RED BANK, N.J. — Regional healthcare provider Hackensack Meridian Health has signed a 50,000-square-foot office lease in Red Bank, located near the Jersey Shore. The space is located within River Centre, a six-building, 668,107-square-foot campus. Jamie Drummond , Andrew Perrotti and Luke Reid of Newmark represented the landlord, Paramount Realty, in the lease negotiations. Suzanne Macnow of CBRE represented Hackensack Meridian.