REBusinessOnline

Hackney Trades Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Metro Atlanta for $29M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Both Cherokee Corners in Acworth and Concord Village in Smyrna are anchored by Food Depot, which has recently signed a 10-year renewal at both locations.

ACWORTH AND SMYRNA, GA. — Hackney Real Estate Partners has sold two grocery-anchored shopping centers in metro Atlanta for $29 million. The assets include the 144,678-square-foot Cherokee Corners in Acworth and the 185,601-square-foot Concord Village in Smyrna. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented Hackney in the portfolio transaction. Both shopping centers are anchored by Food Depot, which has recently signed a 10-year renewal at both locations. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2016, Cherokee Corners was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Woodstock Market, Dolce Furniture and Family Dollar. Concord Village was built in 1988 and renovated in 2016. The center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Goodwill, Citi Trends, Mega Furniture Outlet, Dollar General and CSL Plasma.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  