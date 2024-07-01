Hakimian Organization Begins Leasing 364-Unit Apartment Community in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — The Hakimian Organization, a locally based development and investment firm, has begun leasing SOLA, a 364-unit apartment community in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens. Designed by Aufgang Architects with interiors by Durukan Design, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 350 to 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a soundproof music room, art studio, children’s playroom, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park, zen garden and a golf simulator. Rents start at approximately $3,000 per month for a studio apartment.