Halaby Capital Sells Willowbrook Apartments in Colorado for $11.7M

Located in Westminster, Colo., The Willowbrook Apartments feature 95 units and a short walking distance from the new Westminster Light Rail Station B Line.

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Denver-based Halaby Capital has completed the sale of The Willowbrook Apartments, a multifamily asset located at 7155 Raleigh St. in Westminster. Summit Communities of Denver sold the property for $11.7 million, or $123,684 per unit.

Built in 1973, Willowbrook features 95 apartment units and is located directly across the street from the England Park and Westminster Greenhouse Redevelopment and a short walk via the Little Dry Creek path to the new Westminster Light Rail Station B Line.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers International represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

