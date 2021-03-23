Haley Real Estate Sells 350-Unit Sundance West Apartments in Reno to Priderock Capital Partners

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Sundance West Apartments in Reno, Nev., features 350 apartments, three swimming pools, open greenbelts and a fitness center.

RENO, NEV. — Haley Real Estate Group has completed the sale of Sundance West Apartments, a multifamily property located at off Moana Lane in Reno. Priderock Capital Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1974 on seven acres, Sundance West Apartments features 350 units, three swimming pools with sundecks, open greenbelts, two gazebo areas with barbecues and picnic areas, a fitness center and five laundry facilities.

Kenneth Bloomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The acquisition was financed via a government agency loan.