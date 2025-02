RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Infrastructure consulting firm Halff has sold its 91,251-square-foot office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The building sits on a 6.7-acre site at 1201 N. Bowser Road. Jonathan Carrier of JLL represented Halff in the transaction. Digital Realty purchased the building for an undisclosed price. The sale was executed in conjunction with Halff signing an 80,000-square-foot lease at Galatyn Commons for its new Richardson office.