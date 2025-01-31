Halff Signs 80,000 SF Office Lease in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Infrastructure consulting firm Halff has signed an 80,000-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The space is located within Galatyn Commons, a four-building, 800,000-square-foot campus that features a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, 8,000-square-foot food hall and a 150-person conference center. Andrew Taguwa, Taylor Dickerson and Rachel Gorney of JLL represented Halff in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Taylor and Zach Bean represented the landlord, Mapletree, a global investment firm based in Singapore.