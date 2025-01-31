Friday, January 31, 2025
Galatyn-Commons-Richardson
Halff's relocation to Galatyn Commons in Richardson, the city in which the company is based and has maintained an office presence for 17 years, also represents an expansion of its largest office.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Halff Signs 80,000 SF Office Lease in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Infrastructure consulting firm Halff has signed an 80,000-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The space is located within Galatyn Commons, a four-building, 800,000-square-foot campus that features a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, 8,000-square-foot food hall and a 150-person conference center. Andrew Taguwa, Taylor Dickerson and Rachel Gorney of JLL represented Halff in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Taylor and Zach Bean represented the landlord, Mapletree, a global investment firm based in Singapore.

