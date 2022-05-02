REBusinessOnline

Halftery Development, Trinity Investors Receive $39.4M Construction Loan for Shopping Center in French Valley, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

French-Valley-Marketplace-French-Valley-CA.jpg

Grocery Outline, Rite Aid, EoS Fitness, McDonald’s, AutoZone and 7-Eleven are tenants at French Valley Marketplace in French Valley, Calif.

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $39.4 million in construction financing for French Valley Marketplace, a grocery-anchored shopping center development in French Valley. The nonrecourse loan will provide funds to complete the horizontal and vertical construction of the project.

A partnership between Texas-based Trinity Investors and Pasadena-based Halftery Development Co. are leading the fully entitled, 22-acre project. Current tenants include Grocery Outlet, Rite Aid, EoS Fitness, McDonald’s, AutoZone and 7-Eleven.

Brandon Wilhite of MMCC and Sunny Sajnani and Todd McNeill of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the financing. The origination team is based out of MMCC’s Dallas office. Trez Capital operated as the lender for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  