Halftery Development, Trinity Investors Receive $39.4M Construction Loan for Shopping Center in French Valley, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Grocery Outline, Rite Aid, EoS Fitness, McDonald’s, AutoZone and 7-Eleven are tenants at French Valley Marketplace in French Valley, Calif.

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $39.4 million in construction financing for French Valley Marketplace, a grocery-anchored shopping center development in French Valley. The nonrecourse loan will provide funds to complete the horizontal and vertical construction of the project.

A partnership between Texas-based Trinity Investors and Pasadena-based Halftery Development Co. are leading the fully entitled, 22-acre project. Current tenants include Grocery Outlet, Rite Aid, EoS Fitness, McDonald’s, AutoZone and 7-Eleven.

Brandon Wilhite of MMCC and Sunny Sajnani and Todd McNeill of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the financing. The origination team is based out of MMCC’s Dallas office. Trez Capital operated as the lender for the transaction.