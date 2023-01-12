REBusinessOnline

Hall Capital, Pillar Commercial Acquire 190,745 SF Office Building in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

One-Bethany-West-Allen

One Bethany West in Allen totals 190,745 square feet.

ALLEN, TEXAS — A joint venture between two investment firms, Oklahoma-based Hall Capital and Dallas-based Pillar Commercial, has acquired One Bethany West, a 190,745-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The building is located within the Watters Creek mixed-use development and is home to tenants such as MD7, Micron Technologies and Highland Residential. The seller was Kaizen Development Partners. JLL arranged acquisition financing through BancFirst on behalf of the new ownership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  