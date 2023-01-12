Hall Capital, Pillar Commercial Acquire 190,745 SF Office Building in Allen, Texas

One Bethany West in Allen totals 190,745 square feet.

ALLEN, TEXAS — A joint venture between two investment firms, Oklahoma-based Hall Capital and Dallas-based Pillar Commercial, has acquired One Bethany West, a 190,745-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The building is located within the Watters Creek mixed-use development and is home to tenants such as MD7, Micron Technologies and Highland Residential. The seller was Kaizen Development Partners. JLL arranged acquisition financing through BancFirst on behalf of the new ownership.