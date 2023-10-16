HALL Group Opens 214-Unit Apartment Building in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group has opened a 214-unit apartment building that is part of the $7 billion redevelopment of the locally based developer’s flagship property in Frisco, HALL Park. The Monarch HALL Park is a 19-story building that is situated on a 5.8-acre site that is also the future home of Kaleidoscope Park The complex offers 28 different floor plans and a 21,700-square-foot amenity center with a clubroom, fitness center, community kitchen, outdoor grilling and social areas. The park is scheduled to open in spring 2024. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.