Monday, October 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

HALL Group Opens 214-Unit Apartment Building in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group has opened a 214-unit apartment building that is part of the $7 billion redevelopment of the locally based developer’s flagship property in Frisco, HALL Park. The Monarch HALL Park is a 19-story building that is situated on a 5.8-acre site that is also the future home of Kaleidoscope Park The complex offers 28 different floor plans and a 21,700-square-foot amenity center with a clubroom, fitness center, community kitchen, outdoor grilling and social areas. The park is scheduled to open in spring 2024. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

You may also like

Ferber Underway on 29-Acre Target-Anchored Retail Center in...

MPV Opens Chick-fil-A, Plans New Construction at Farmington...

Reynolds Acquires Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 500 Units...

Provident Realty Advisors, Trez Capital to Develop 215-Site...

LeCangs Signs 133,000 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest...

Gauge Real Estate Breaks Ground on 95,886 SF...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $8M Refinancing for Skylar Pointe...

Lincoln Property Co. Arranges Five Leases at Church...

Cypressbrook Negotiates 18,502 SF Industrial, Office Lease in...