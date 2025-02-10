Monday, February 10, 2025
HALL-Park-Hotel-Frisco
Located in Frisco's newest destination for art and community, Kaleidoscope Park, HALL Park Hotel offers guests an authentic Italian dining experience at Palato Italian Kitchen & Lounge, as well as an exhibition-style kitchen with an expansive central bar and sprawling outdoor patio.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

HALL Group Opens 224-Room Hotel at Flagship Campus in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group has opened a 224-room hotel at HALL Park, the locally based firm’s flagship campus in Frisco that is currently in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment. The hotel, which is operated under Marriott’s Autograph Collection family of brands, features 164 traditional guestrooms and 60 suites. Amenities include a rooftop pool and bar, fitness center, restaurant and lounge, 4,000-square-foot ballroom, patio overlooking Kaleidoscope Park and a “sanctuary” space that was crafted by B2 Design Co. Construction of the hotel began in 2022.

