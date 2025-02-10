HALL Group Opens 224-Room Hotel at Flagship Campus in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group has opened a 224-room hotel at HALL Park, the locally based firm’s flagship campus in Frisco that is currently in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment. The hotel, which is operated under Marriott’s Autograph Collection family of brands, features 164 traditional guestrooms and 60 suites. Amenities include a rooftop pool and bar, fitness center, restaurant and lounge, 4,000-square-foot ballroom, patio overlooking Kaleidoscope Park and a “sanctuary” space that was crafted by B2 Design Co. Construction of the hotel began in 2022.