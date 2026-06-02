Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Terraces-Hall-Park-Frisco
HALL Group plans to deliver 60 percent of the space at Terraces Hall Park as move-in ready spec suites and 40 percent as customizable shell space.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

HALL Group to Develop 200,000 SF Office Building in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group will develop a 200,000-square-foot office building at its flagship campus in Frisco, located north of Dallas, that is in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment. Terraces Hall Park will be a 10-story building with wellness-themed amenities, including a fitness center, as well as a 1,300-space parking garage. The Beck Group is the architect and general contractor for the project, construction of which is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in 2028. HALL Group is simultaneously working with the City of Frisco on a $14 million expansion of Kaleidoscope Park that will deliver additional landscaped areas, an enhanced performance lawn, water features and an outdoor video screen and performance stage.

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