Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Autograph-Collection-Hotel-Hall-Park-Frisco
The hotel’s guestrooms and suites are designed to support both short-term and longer stays, with a focus on business travelers, events and meetings, regional “staycationers” and visitors to nearby attractions like Toyota Stadium, The Star and the upcoming PGA of America complex and Universal Studios Park.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at Flagship Office Park in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group is underway on construction of a 224-room hotel at HALL Park, the locally based firm’s flagship campus in Frisco that is currently in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment. The hotel, which will be operated under Marriott’s Autograph Collection family of brands, will feature an outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant and lounge, 4,000-square-foot ballroom and a patio overlooking Kaleidoscope Park. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year.

