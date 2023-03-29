HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at Flagship Office Park in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — HALL Group is underway on construction of a 224-room hotel at HALL Park, the locally based firm’s flagship campus in Frisco that is currently in the midst of a $7 billion redevelopment. The hotel, which will be operated under Marriott’s Autograph Collection family of brands, will feature an outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant and lounge, 4,000-square-foot ballroom and a patio overlooking Kaleidoscope Park. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year.