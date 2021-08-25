Hall Structured Finance Arranges $55.6M Construction Loan for Dual-Branded Marriott Hotel Project in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Hospitality, Loans, Western

The dual-branded Springhill Suites and Element Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo., will offer a total of 261 guest rooms.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance (HSF) has closed a new first lien construction loan totaling $55.6 million to finance the development of a dual-flagged Marriott hotel property in downtown Colorado Springs. Construction is currently underway for the Springhill Suites/Element Hotel, which will offer a total of 261 guest rooms.

The project is a joint venture between Olive Real Estate Group, Hotel Equities, Hotel Operations Services and Colarelli Construction. Completion is slated for spring 2022. Hotel Equities will manage the hotels upon opening.

The 136-key Springhill Suites will feature all-suite guest rooms with office desks and kitchenettes. The 125-key, extended-stay Element Hotel will offer rooms with fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and eight- to 10-foot ceiling heights. Shared hotel amenities will include an open-air courtyard with lounge seating, business center, indoor pool with a whirlpool, complimentary breakfast and a fitness center. Additional amenities will include meeting and event space, a ground-floor restaurant with outdoor seating and a 6,700-square-foot rooftop bar, restaurant and lounge.

John Pascal of Paramount Capital Advisors brokered the loan.