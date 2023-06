MESA, ARIZ. — HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $19.1 million bridge loan to Khangura Development, the owner of Residence Inn by Marriott Phoenix Mesa East.

The newly constructed hotel in Mesa offers 127 suites with modern amenities. It has consistently maintained high occupancy rates due, in part, to its proximity to the Mountain Vista Medical Center, according to the lender.

HSF’s loan aims to support the long-term viability of the hotel and secure its permanent financing.