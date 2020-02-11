Hall Structured Finance Provides $140M Construction Loan for Four Hotels Near Walt Disney World

Doradus Partners is developing four hotels at the western entrance of Walt Disney World Resort.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Hall Structured Finance has provided a $140 million, non-recourse construction loan for four hotels totaling nearly 1,000 rooms at the western entrance of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The four hotels will include a 223-room Residence Inn by Marriott, a 273-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a 229-room Homewood Suites by Hilton and a 272-room Home2 Suites by Hilton. Real estate developer Doradus Partners is simultaneously developing all four hotels and expects to deliver them by the end of the year. The hotels will be located in the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a new master-planned development that includes hotels, retail, dining and housing for students participating in Disney internships and college programs. At the heart of the mixed-use project will be an approximately 200,000-square-foot retail hub, which will include more than 50 tenants and more than 1,700 parking spaces. The new hotels will share a five-story parking garage, surface parking and a sports court. The four hotels will also be bookable as part of Walt Disney Travel Co. packages. Justin Ownby, Adrienne Kautzman and Mauricio Rodriguez of Berkadia arranged the construction loan through Hall Structured Finance on behalf of Doradus Partners.