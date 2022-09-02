REBusinessOnline

HALL Structured Finance Provides $15.3M Construction Loan for Shenandoah, Texas Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, Texas

Hampton-Inn-Shenandoah-Texas

Construction of the Hampton Inn hotel in Shenandoah, Texas, is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of next year.

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — Dallas-based private lender HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $15.3 million construction loan for a new Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Shenandoah, about 40 miles north of Houston. The five-story, 106-room hotel will house a fitness center, lobby workstation, outdoor pool, dining area with a full bar and more than 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The borrower, Texas-based hospitality developer K&K Hotel Group, expects to complete construction in late 2023. Matt Mitchell of HSF originated the financing.

