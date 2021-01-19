HALL Structured Finance Provides $15.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Gregory, Texas

GREGORY, TEXAS — Dallas-based HALL Structured Finance has provided a $15.5 million construction loan for The Glades II, a 144-unit multifamily project in Gregory, located 10 miles outside of Corpus Christi. The garden-style complex will consist of seven three-story buildings with an average unit size of 948 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse, business center, media room, fitness center, pool and a playground. Elad Dattelkramer of ARC Israel sourced the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Torno Properties LLC and Cleburne Oaks GP. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.