River Creek Lofts will rise four stories with 120 units in South Lebanon.
Hall Structured Finance Provides $21.9M Loan for Construction of River Creek Lofts Near Cincinnati

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH LEBANON, OHIO — Hall Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $21.9 million construction loan for River Creek Lofts, a 120-unit apartment development in South Lebanon, about 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Dayton-based VCARVE Constructions is the developer. The four-story project will feature amenities such as a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness and yoga center, dog wash station, banquet area, kitchen and coffee station. Residents will have access to multiple pickleball courts and a basketball court as well as 236 miles of walking and biking trails along the Little Miami River to Lake Erie via a pedestrian bridge. Amir Giryes of Giryes Capital Group arranged the loan.

