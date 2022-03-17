Hall Structured Finance Provides $29.4M Refinancing for Serena Hotel in Aventura, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

Built in 2021, Serena Hotel is a 100-room hotel that features 12-foot ceilings, luxury interior finishes and 34 extended stay guestrooms.

AVENTURA, FLA. — Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $29.4 million loan for the refinancing of Serena Hotel, a Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton in Aventura. Locally-based Rieber Developments is the owner and developer of the hotel, and Driftwood Hospitality Management is the property manager. Dmitry Levkov and Jeffrey Donnelly of Colliers sourced the financing for the project.

Built in 2021, Serena Hotel is a 100-room hotel that features 12-foot ceilings, luxury interior finishes and 34 extended stay guestrooms. Onsite amenities include a restaurant and lounge with a Michelin-rated chef, rooftop bar, outdoor pool and bar, meeting spaces, fitness center and lobby workstations. Additionally, the property is LEED Gold certified.

Located at 2820 NE 214th St., the hotel is situated 13.7 miles from Fort Lauderdale, 8.8 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 21.9 miles from Miami Beach. The property is also located in the Aventura medical district within a mixed-use development including medical offices, ground-level retail and structured parking.

HSF’s bridge loan financing program targets existing hotel properties and serves to complement its hotel and multifamily construction loan programs. HSF expects to close over $600 million in new loans in 2022, through a combination of new hotel and multifamily construction loans and hotel bridge loans.