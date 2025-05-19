HALL Structured Finance Provides $41.1M Construction Loan for Dellshire Resort in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. — HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a first lien construction loan totaling $41.1 million for the Dellshire Resort in Wisconsin Dells, a city in southern Wisconsin. HSF partnered with Nuveen Green Capital, which provided an additional $27.8 million in C-PACE financing. Adrienne Andrews and Jeffrey Bucaro of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Uphoff Ventures LLC.

Dellshire Resort will be a 208-room Medieval-themed hotel and represents the initial phase of a 40-acre master-planned resort and attraction development. The four-story hotel will feature a 222-seat restaurant, six pools, a swim-up pool bar, 9,500-square-foot arcade and family entertainment center, ATV rentals and approximately 6,500 square feet of meeting and event space. A 60-foot-tall fire-breathing dragon sculpture will mark the hotel’s entrance, complemented by costumed knights and dragon-themed interactions throughout the property.

Located approximately 55 miles northwest of Madison, Wisconsin Dells is known as the “Waterpark Capital of the World,” boasting the highest concentration of indoor and outdoor waterparks globally, according to HSF. The local economy is heavily tourism-driven, drawing more than 4 million visitors annually.