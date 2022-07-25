REBusinessOnline

Hall Structured Finance Provides $45.5 Loan for Refinancing of Hotel in Montclair, New Jersey

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance has provided a $45.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of MC Hotel, a 159-room boutique lodging property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. The hotel, which is part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott family of brands, opened in the downtown area in 2019 and features multiple meeting and event spaces, as well as a rooftop bar and lounge. Jay Miller, A.J. Felberbaum and Spencer Miller of BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between The Hampshire Cos. and The Pinnacle Cos.

