Monday, November 25, 2024
Rasha-at-Audubon-Magnolia-Texas
Rasha at Audubon in Magnolia will be located within a larger master-planned development and will add 326 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

HALL Structured Finance Provides $58.9M Construction Loan for Metro Houston Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — HALL Structured Finance, a Dallas-based lender, has provided a $58.9 million construction loan for Rasha at Audubon, a 326-unit multifamily project in Magnolia, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The site is located within the 3,000-acre Audubon master-planned development, and the garden-style property will consist of five three-story buildings and two four-story buildings. Information on floor plans was not disclosed, but units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies/patios/yards in select residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Cullen Atchison of The Houston Group Realty Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer XAG Group.

