Hallmark Venture Group Acquires 1.2 MSF Mall at Stonecrest in Metro Atlanta, Plans Mixed-Use Campus

STONECREST, GA. — Hallmark Venture Group Inc. has acquired The Mall at Stonecrest, a 1.2 million-square-foot regional mall in metro Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the mall was last appraised at $84 million.

Hallmark Venture is planning to transform the 29-acre mall site into a mixed-use destination that will include apartments, a sports and entertainment complex, cosmetic superstore, aquarium, medical offices, transportation facilities and restaurants. No construction timeline for the redevelopment was disclosed.

Situated in southeast DeKalb County, Stonecrest features more than 100 national and regional retail chains that include Macy’s, Dillard’s, J.C. Penney, H&M, Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret and Round One. The mall’s occupancy rate was more than 90 percent at the time of sale, according to Hallmark Venture.

The Boca Raton, Fla.-based buyer is retaining Urban Retail Properties LLC to manage and lease Stonecrest. The Chicago-based firm has managed the mall since 2012 and will oversee the development of the mall’s next phase.